Brandi Deese presents $2,829.07 to Dothan Leisure Services Therapeutic Program

By Erin Wilson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Brandi Deese believes that “life is a beautiful ride”

For the last two years, Deese has been creating calendars and selling them giving the proceeds to different organizations.

This year, the funds went towards a program close to her heart, therapeutic cycling.

The check for almost 3 thousand dollars was presented to the Dothan Leisure Services therapeutic cycling program.

“I kind of want to give back because we need this money because we need every single opportunity to do something,” Brandi Dees e said.

Deese is already working on next years calendar.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

