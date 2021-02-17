Advertisement

Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - An Arizona veteran is upset after he claims an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him for his weight problem by typing the phrase “2Biggie” on his receipt.

Veteran David Allen says he’s finally turning the corner on losing weight after years of trying, sidelined for so long from physical and mental issues from his time overseas. So, he was upset to see the phrase “2Biggie” typed on his receipt from a Chick-fil-A in Goodyear, Arizona.

“It’s been hard. It’s been really hard. And to be slapped in the face like this?” David Allen said. “I served for this country, just to come home and be treated like this? It was just disgusting to me.”

Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him for his weight problem by typing the phrase “2Biggie” on their receipt.(Source: Family photos, KPHO/KTVK via CNN)

He says the food order wasn’t even for him but for his wife, Olymphia Allen. She confronted a manager about the issue with their receipt.

“I couldn’t believe that they would write something like that so publicly and just to be so disrespectful,” Olymphia Allen said.

The manager told her that the cashier thought the name on the order was “Biggie,” and the number 2 was for the lane they were in. But Olymphia Allen doesn’t buy that explanation.

“She said his name back to him three different times, so no, there was no miscommunication. The miscommunication came into play because she didn’t think that we would receive that receipt,” she said.

The franchise owner says Chick-fil-A is investigating the issue, as the customer’s experience was clearly not acceptable. He also pledged to meet with the Allens, but the couple says he has not yet done so.

Meanwhile, David Allen says he’ll use the insult as inspiration to meet his goal of living a healthier life.

“All I can do is move on one day at a time,” he said.

