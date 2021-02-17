Advertisement

Alabama sees dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease(KGNS)
By Jennifer Horton, WSFA
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The record-high number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths triggered by the holiday season now appear to be in the rearview mirror.

The state’s total inpatient population peaked about at a month ago at nearly 3,100. Now, that number is around 1,100. The seven-day hospitalization average dropped by nearly 2,000 patients month to month.

Locally, cases and hospitalizations are following the same pattern. While Montgomery County has the fourth-highest total cases in the state, it’s seven-day case average is 61, less than half compared to this time last month.

Less than 100 total inpatients are admitted with COVID-19 in the four local hospitals. Baptist Health is treating 48 patients. October is the last time its COVID-19 inpatient census consistently dropped this low.

The state has administered nearly 600,000 vaccine doses, and 125,000 people are fully vaccinated. Nearly half of the vaccinated population is 75 years or older. So far, women far outweigh men in taking the vaccine.

The state is currently vaccinating everyone 65 and older, and phases 1a and 1b cover front-line health care workers and other front-line workforces. It will likely be weeks before more people are eligible.

Federal regulators will soon weigh in on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If approved, the one-dose vaccine would increase Alabama’s weekly allocation as early as March.

