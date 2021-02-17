Abbeville Christian sets sights on state championship

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Abbeville Christian girls basketball team has climbed its way to the top this season, as the ladies get ready to head to the state championship.

“It took a long time before we started clicking,” said head coach Rick Ward. “But I’m real proud of these girls and what they’ve accomplished so far.”

“We knew we weren’t going to be the most experienced since we’re so young,” said freshman Anna Grace Blalock. “So, we knew that we had to put a lot of work in. And we came and put a lot of work in and, we grew together.”

This Generals team might be young but they have the chance to make program history as the first girls basketball varsity team to bring home a state title.

“There was a lot of people that said we weren’t even going to make it to the Elite 8, we weren’t even going to make it past the regular season play,” said sophomore Caroline Armstrong.

“It was like no one really expected it from us,” said Blalock. “So, we wanted to work hard just to get there and prove to people that we can do it.”

So what’s it going to take for ACA to become champs?

“Patience, maturity, and just refusing to lose,” said Ward. “That’s just some words but it means a lot.”

The Generals face Pickens Academy Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

