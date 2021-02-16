Veterans get COVID-19 shots, despite weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The threat of icy weather has put off hundreds of COVID vaccinations for people. Officials say the appointments set for Monday will be rescheduled. But Alabama veterans didn’t have to worry about any delay.

The VA in Birmingham scheduled about 800 vets to get their shots Monday. There were concerns about the weather, but they decided they could still get those shots in and that certainly made a lot of vets happy on this dreary day.

The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Administration set up a vaccination site at the Unity Way. This is much easier to get vets in and out quickly. One vet came all the way from DeKalb County to get his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It means a lot to me. I lost my brother to COVID on the 23rd of January. My brother just turned 70,” the veteran said.

The VA was monitoring the weather Monday for possible icy threats, but they decided to go ahead with the vaccinations since so many signed up for the shots.

“It’s very hard to get our veterans scheduled. We want to accommodate them to the best of our ability. We want to get them vaccinated as quickly as possible. We already have resources lined up,” Dr. Rebecca Huie said.

The VA believed the weather threat would hit overnight into tomorrow. Some vets contacted them to see if they could get in Monday for their Tuesday shots. The VA is keeping a close eye of the forecast.

“Keep going as weather permits. We are not canceling any appointments at this time,” Dr. Huie said.

Many of these veterans who came out are happy the VA decided to give them those shots.

“Good peace of mind and I know it can’t stop it completely. My understanding it helps cut down on the symptoms,” one veteran said.

The VA will be up and running unless the weather poses a big threat for Tuesday morning. People can go the to the VA website and call to make appointments in the future.

