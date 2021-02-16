Sunshine But Chilly For Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – A chilly start to the morning, temperatures are in the 20s and we won’t warm much today. Highs will make it into the low to middle 40s. Wednesday will be mostly quiet with a small chance of rain in the evening. Thursday is the next chance of some strong to severe storms so stay weather aware throughout the day. The weekend is looking nice.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 44°. Winds NW around 10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear Skies. Low near 30°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, showers possible late. High near 54°. Winds E around 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Chance of storms. Low: 47° High: 72° 80%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 35° High: 50

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 29° High: 57°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 62°

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers late. Low: 47° High: 66°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 64°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

