Advertisement

Sunshine But Chilly For Tuesday

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A chilly start to the morning, temperatures are in the 20s and we won’t warm much today. Highs will make it into the low to middle 40s. Wednesday will be mostly quiet with a small chance of rain in the evening. Thursday is the next chance of some strong to severe storms so stay weather aware throughout the day. The weekend is looking nice.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 44°. Winds NW around 10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear Skies. Low near 30°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, showers possible late. High near 54°. Winds E around 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Chance of storms. Low: 47° High: 72° 80%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 35° High: 50

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 29° High: 57°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 62°

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers late. Low: 47° High: 66°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 64°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul,

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery
A customer purchases lottery tickets in this file undated file photo.
Here’s why Alabama gambling bill may be doomed
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
A home in Damascus, Georgia is damaged by a tornado on February 15, 2020.
Report: Early County tornado injures several

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021
WTVY Logo
Another Cold Night
EF-2 tornado destroys Damascus, Georgia homes
EF-2 tornado destroys Damascus, Georgia homes
The dangerously cold weather is also hindering vaccination efforts, with many sites forced to...
State and local health officials alert patients of postponed COVID-19 vaccines
The Alabama Department of Transportation has a dedicated team that makes it their priority to...
ALDOT employees provide life-saving communication during winter weather