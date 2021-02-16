Advertisement

State lawmakers hear from Walton County residents ahead of legislative session

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Solar energy is an industry growing across the world as an alternative energy source.

But locally, solar energy facilities have recently been rejected by Walton County leaders.

A bill proposed at the upcoming legislative session would make it to where the state would give energy companies permission to build, rather than local governments.

David Herring is an advocate for preserving agricultural land in Walton County.

He said the bills would take away “home rule.”

“Local citizens and the county local government know where these facilities are if some of these are being brought to the county, where they need to be placed. There are several small communities throughout and it’s a big thing where it’s taking up your prime agricultural land, and the other thing is when it’s put right in the middle of a community,” said Herring. “We’re going to ask them to oppose the bills, to not vote in favor of them.”

State Senator George Gainer said at the meeting he would not support any bill that took away home rule.

“The ability for the local government to make these decisions is very important to me, having been on a county commission for 18 years. I understand that we need to leave a lot of these decisions up to the counties themselves,” said Gainer.

Herring adds that preserving agricultural land is important for the future.

“Everybody has to remember, tourism is not all Florida. $160 billion dollars goes into Florida’s economy every year from agriculture,” said Herring.

The legislative session begins March 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery
A customer purchases lottery tickets in this file undated file photo.
Here’s why Alabama gambling bill may be doomed
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
A home in Damascus, Georgia is damaged by a tornado on February 15, 2020.
Report: Early County tornado injures several

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021
Abbeville Christian sets sights on state championship
Abbeville Christian sets sights on state championship
Jonathan Tullos has been appointed the city administrator in Enterprise.
Tullos approved as new Enterprise City Administrator
Ashlyn Simpson was crowned Miss Azalea-Dogwood in 2019. (Source: WTVY)
Azalea Dogwood Festival recruiting high school juniors to enter scholarship contest
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan