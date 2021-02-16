Advertisement

State and local health officials alert patients of postponed COVID-19 vaccines

By Cassie Fambro, WBRC
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The dangerously cold weather is also hindering vaccination efforts, with many sites forced to close and postpone vaccine doses.

It’s not a choice that health officials wanted to face -- but the weather was too risky.

ADPH says their vaccine shipment was delayed, and the conditions, too dangerous.

“It’s unavoidable, when you have weather that makes travel dangerous, it’s just the right thing to do,” said state health officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Local health officials jumped into action this weekend.

“We were here yesterday calling individuals on the phone that did not have email addresses,” said Julie Cobb at Jefferson County Department of Health.

They are leaving messages on voicemail with a special number to call back, and should show up on caller ID.

“My calls are made from a landline, and they will generally call me back,” said Cobb.

She also advises to make sure your voicemail is set up and not full.

Health departments across Alabama will be closed Tuesday. This includes Bibb, Chilton, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties. If you had an appointment Monday, it has been rescheduled for Saturday.

If you have questions, she says don’t hesitate to call again 205-858-2221 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit their website.

They can look up your status and let you know. They also ask for patience, because there is still not enough vaccine to go around.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/02/16/state-local-health-officials-alert-patients-postponed-covid-vaccines/

