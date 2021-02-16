Advertisement

Report: Early County tornado injures several

Commissioner said damage assessment is planned for Tuesday morning in Damascus.
A home in Damascus, Georgia is damaged by a tornado on February 15, 2020.
A home in Damascus, Georgia is damaged by a tornado on February 15, 2020.(Cynthia Wadsworth)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An apparent tornado injured several people in South Georgia on Monday, per reports. The severe weather struck in Damascus, a small town 15 miles east of Blakely.

Early County Commissioner Jeff Haynes told WTVY the apparent twister injured five people, but the extent of those injuries is not immediately known.

Haynes also said a damage assessment will be made Tuesday morning.

Early, Miller, and Mitchell County schools, and Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus will be closed on Tuesday.

A statement form Early County schools also confirmed the apparent tornado.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery
A customer purchases lottery tickets in this file undated file photo.
Here’s why Alabama gambling bill may be doomed
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021
Abbeville Christian sets sights on state championship
Abbeville Christian sets sights on state championship
Jonathan Tullos has been appointed the city administrator in Enterprise.
Tullos approved as new Enterprise City Administrator
Ashlyn Simpson was crowned Miss Azalea-Dogwood in 2019. (Source: WTVY)
Azalea Dogwood Festival recruiting high school juniors to enter scholarship contest
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan