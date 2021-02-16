Report: Early County tornado injures several

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An apparent tornado injured several people in South Georgia on Monday, per reports. The severe weather struck in Damascus, a small town 15 miles east of Blakely.

Early County Commissioner Jeff Haynes told WTVY the apparent twister injured five people, but the extent of those injuries is not immediately known.

Haynes also said a damage assessment will be made Tuesday morning.

Early, Miller, and Mitchell County schools, and Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus will be closed on Tuesday.

A statement form Early County schools also confirmed the apparent tornado.

