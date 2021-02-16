One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police and Fire-Rescue responded to a three car accident at Third Avenue and 1800 Ross Clark Circle shortly after 10 this morning.

One passenger was ejected from a vehicle. Four people were transported to the hospital.

No one was killed, however, police said there are some critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

