How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure. That’s the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. But, if it’s been longer than three months since your last shot, you’ll still have to quarantine if you’ve been exposed.

Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Health Department Dr. Wesley Willeford said the three month time limit is for safety reasons.

Willeford said he believes this quarantine guideline means the CDC is confident in the vaccine’s protection for the first three months, but he said they don’t know much about the protection after that. He said the uncertainty is why the CDC would recommend people quarantine, just in case.

“The CDC is saying ‘we feel confident to say that you’ve got at least three good months of protection. We don’t know what happens from that three months on.’ But, I do suspect that they will alter that going forward because every indication is the vaccine goes beyond that.”

Willeford said since no one has been vaccinated for three months yet, researchers are following up with those who were in vaccine trials. He said researchers are testing trial participant’s current antibodies to see how long the protection is lasting on them.

“I do think we are going to see that number expand in the future,” Willeford said. “I think the CDC just put that there as a placeholder until we have just a little bit more concrete data.”

Willeford said until more research is done, it’s hard to say exactly how long protection will last or if people will need booster shots.

“I think it is reasonable to assume that you may have to get a booster shot at some point within the first year,” he said. “But who knows yet. I can’t say that with any degree of certainty. It is just a gut feeling as we move forward.”

Dr. Willeford said there is also a chance of needing a booster vaccine for specific variants, if they become more dominant than the original virus.

“I think there is a good chance that the variants at some point could create a need for a booster vaccine for the variant itself,” Willeford said.

