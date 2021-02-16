Houston County Sheriff investigating Cowarts armed robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Cowarts Dollar General.

HCSO says an armed and masked man went into the store just before 10 PM Sunday night.

The suspect allegedly demanded cash from the clerk and fired rounds in the store at an employee who ran to the rear of the building.

The suspect ran from the building in an unknown direction.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the crime to contact (334) 677-4808 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.