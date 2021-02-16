Advertisement

Houston County Board of Education discusses transfer policy

As the 2020-2021 school year approaches, systems are trying to figure out a plan that will help students be successful in the classroom or at home.(Source: WTVY)
By Erin Wilson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

The Houston County School Board discussed for the first time a plan to open enrollment to students outside the school district.

Families must agree to pay the annual tuition before a student can be enrolled in a Houston County School. The board discussed a yearly tuition of $1,500.

Any student living out of district would be required to provide their own transportation, non-resident students are not eligible for any varsity team, club or organization in their first year.

Other factors will also be considered, including GPA, attendance, behavior and space availability.

“A lot of that is going to depend on how many students we have that sign up for the tuition plan. You get paid by the state for your teacher units and allocation. So it was just to show the board that the first year we would have to come out of pocket just a little bit if we had to add teacher units but by year three once that evens out we should gain funding from the state,” Brandy White, Houston County Superintendent said.

The Houston County Board of Education will vote on the transfer policy at their next meeting on March 15th.

