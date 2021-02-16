Homeless count numbers are down compared to years past.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless (ARCH) conducted their homeless count requirement by Housing and Urban Development (HUD) during the last ten days of January. The numbers are in and for this years homeless count ARCH received 27 surveys from people living in places not fit for human habitation,

Dothan has 31 adults who are homeless, 13 of which are female and 18 are male. That number is significantly down from last years, which was 83. However, not all information from emergency shelters has been received.

ARCH breaks it down by race showing 16 people are white, 14 people are black and one person described themselves as mixed.

There were no children were found on the streets.

ARCH serves 42 counties.

