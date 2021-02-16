Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers working to create state African-American studies curriculum

Telling the whole story — it’s what some lawmakers want to see Georgia’s schools do when it...
Telling the whole story — it’s what some lawmakers want to see Georgia’s schools do when it comes to students learning about African-American history.(Source: WTOC)
By Bria Bolden, WTOC
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers have crafted a resolution to urge the state’s Department of Education to create an African-American studies textbook and curriculum. Representative Derek Mallow is co-sponsoring that resolution. He and local professor and historian Dr. Amir Jamal Touré believe this will change the way Georgian’s look and learn about African American history.

Telling the whole story — it’s what some lawmakers want to see Georgia’s schools do when it comes to students learning about African-American history.

Rep. Derek Mallow is co-sponsoring House Resolution 96.

“African-Americans have done great work in our country, in helping to not only build our country but to frame it and shape it,” said Mallow.

Mallow says there’s a need to have the correct history told in textbooks and HR 96′s passing will urge Georgia’s top educators to listen.

The resolution includes a textbook that would outline the contributions people of color have made to politics, technology, entertainment and more.

“He who tells the story tends to control the narrative. And that narrative is not controlled by African-Americans and it’s important that the folks who have paved the way and who are pioneers are given due credit and recognition for their sacrifice, for their bravery, for their heroism,” said Mallow.

The resolution also says the textbook will cover historical periods in Africa and other areas around the world, from the Egyptians to the Moorish Empire and even to Savannah.

Local historian and professor Dr. Amir Jamal Touré says this resolution will give Georgians the true story when it comes to American history.

“I should say that what occurred is that, what we’ve been educated on, has been on mythology, not history. And so with regards to this we now finally get back to telling the true story because when you talk about Georgia history, it’s the story inclusive of a great number of people here in the state that made it possible,” he said.

Dr. Touré also gives tours around Savannah, educating others on its history and African-American culture.

He believes this resolution would be impactful for everyone.

“I emphasize to folks when you understand other cultures, you are able to make bridges and connections. When you don’t understand other cultures, guess what? You can’t make connections,” said Dr. Touré. “So we all remain divided and this is a part of the healing and bringing us together with regards to the true story so young people understand, at least in the school system, they understand the proper foundation.”

Both Dr. Touré and Mallow believe the time to act is now, so everyone knows this history.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtoc.com/2021/02/14/georgia-lawmakers-working-create-state-african-american-studies-curriculum/

Most Read

Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery
A customer purchases lottery tickets in this file undated file photo.
Here’s why Alabama gambling bill may be doomed
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
A home in Damascus, Georgia is damaged by a tornado on February 15, 2020.
Report: Early County tornado injures several

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021
Abbeville Christian sets sights on state championship
Abbeville Christian sets sights on state championship
Jonathan Tullos has been appointed the city administrator in Enterprise.
Tullos approved as new Enterprise City Administrator
Ashlyn Simpson was crowned Miss Azalea-Dogwood in 2019. (Source: WTVY)
Azalea Dogwood Festival recruiting high school juniors to enter scholarship contest
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan