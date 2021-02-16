Advertisement

Georgia governor signs budget including raises and bonuses

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol (WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A budget signed by Georgia’s governor provides for spending through June and increases spending for education and health care.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the amended budget for fiscal year 2021 runs through the end of June and increases state spending by $654 million and also includes raises for some state employees and bonuses for others.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the midyear spending plan on Monday.

MORE | Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 in Georgia

