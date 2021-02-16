Georgia governor signs budget including raises and bonuses

ATLANTA (AP) — A budget signed by Georgia’s governor provides for spending through June and increases spending for education and health care.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the amended budget for fiscal year 2021 runs through the end of June and increases state spending by $654 million and also includes raises for some state employees and bonuses for others.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the midyear spending plan on Monday.

