Georgia governor signs budget including raises and bonuses
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A budget signed by Georgia’s governor provides for spending through June and increases spending for education and health care.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the amended budget for fiscal year 2021 runs through the end of June and increases state spending by $654 million and also includes raises for some state employees and bonuses for others.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the midyear spending plan on Monday.
