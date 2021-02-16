Advertisement

EF-2 tornado destroys Damascus, Georgia homes

EF-2 tornado destroys Damascus, Georgia homes
By Erin Wilson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

The National Weather Service is predicting that the storm that hit Damascus, Georgia on February 15th is an EF-2 tornado. Residents were back gathering items that survived the storm.

The tornado that came through Damascus, Georgia left several injured but the ones who rode out the storm are sharing stories you wouldn’t imagine.

“These things here they can be rebuilt but you can’t give back a life. So we’re thankful and grateful there were no lives lost. We can rebuild homes but we can’t rebuild lives,” Jeffery Haynes, Early County commissioner district 2 said.

Without warning, the path of the tornado headed right towards the home of the Cratic family.

“Well we we’re heading for the hallway and I was going to say let’s go to the bathroom but we didn’t make it. Just like a flash, it was over just that quick, it happened so quick there wasn’t enough time to get nowhere really. Normally we would get warnings on our phones but at the time for some reason, I didn’t get the warning,” Roderick Cratic said.

And it was all over in the blink of an eye.

“Just a minute, just a blow, just a quick poof and then it was all over. I was standing over my wife and it was just gone. I mean I got up looking, I’m thinking about the top and you look out, ain’t no top of the house and the house is gone,” Melvin Cratic said.

Winds so powerful, moving Roderick and his family outside of their home.

“I got knocked out or something in the process but they were still conscious whenever we landed. We were in the front yard somewhere. It was scary,” R. Cratic said.

As the family returned back to the place where their home once stood, they’re reminded of the memories they made.

“We raised four kids children here in this house and I reckon around forty something years, it’s just I don’t know what to say,” M. Cratic said.

And thankful to be alive.

“Nobody really serious injured, that was the main deal, that’s what I’m happy about,” R. Cratic said.

The Red Cross is in Damascus delivering meals to those affected by the storm. Storm surveys are still ongoing by the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

