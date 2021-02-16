Advertisement

Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing delayed until later Tuesday due to weather concerns

Testing will be held from 12 noon until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, for patients who meet the testing criteria.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
The Southeastern Public Health District has changed the time for its COVID-19 testing site in Enterprise tomorrow due to inclement weather. Testing will be held from 12 noon until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, for patients who meet the testing criteria.

Testing is offered at the Coffee County Health Department, 2841 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, Ala. 36330. No COVID-19 retesting will be done.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

• Persons with symptoms

• Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction

