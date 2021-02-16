Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man found guilty of second degree murder

A DeFuniak Springs man has been found guilty of second-degree murder for hitting an 85-year-old woman in the back of the head with a hatchet.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man has been found guilty of second-degree murder for hitting an 85-year-old woman in the back of the head with a hatchet.

The state is pushing for Dylan Mancill to receive a maximum sentence of life.

The crime happened in August of 2018 when the victim was trying out a new electric wheelchair.

She stopped at a neighbor’s house to visit.

While talking to the neighbor, the neighbor’s son, Mancill, began pacing behind the victim.

He then picked up a hatchet and struck the woman in the back of the head. Walton County Sheriff’s deputies caught him shortly afterward.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but ultimately succumbed to her injuries nine months later.

Mancill is set to be sentenced on April 6th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

