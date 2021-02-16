Advertisement

Cares Act funding provides WiFi hotspot to Rehobeth walking trail

Rehobeth walking trail WiFi
Rehobeth walking trail WiFi(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - One Houston County town is helping bridge the gap for those who do not have reliable internet service at home.

The town of Rehobeth recently installed a WiFi access hotspot to its’ walking trail and park.

Mayor Kimberly Trotter says the hotspot was paid for using Cares Act funding. Town leaders wanted to focus on spending the money on school and community needs, as well as fire and emergency services.

“Lots of people use the walking trail for exercise, right now a lot of people are going outdoors. Even the school utilizes it for overflow, just to spread out more, more distancing on campus. And so it was just an easy fix. Instead of having to drive into town, if you’re having to go virtual or work from home, you could just go to the walking trail, you could sit in your car and use it, or you could use the picnic tables,” Trotter said.

The WiFi hotspot is password protected. Fire walls will limit what kids can search.

Signs are being posted around the trail with the correct access information, including the password.

