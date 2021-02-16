Advertisement

Biden extends pandemic help for homeowners; renters wait

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire on March 31. On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31. Census Bureau figures show that almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments.

The White House says the coordinated actions announced Tuesday by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture also will extend to June 30 the enrollment window for borrowers who want to request mortgage payment forbearance — a pause or reduction in payments — and will provide up to six additional months of forbearance for borrowers who entered forbearance on or before June 30 of last year.

The White House says more than 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments and Biden’s actions are to help keep people in their homes amid “a housing affordability crisis” triggered by the pandemic. It says “homeowners will receive urgently needed relief as we face this unprecedented national emergency.”

Biden’s administration says extending forbearance policies “will provide critical support to homeowners of color, who make up a disproportionate share of borrowers” having trouble paying their loans because of hardships related to the pandemic.

The actions announced Tuesday don’t address a federal moratorium through March 31 on evictions of tenants who’ve fallen behind on rent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
According to police, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was taken into Montgomery police custody...
Murder suspect transported back to Montgomery
A customer purchases lottery tickets in this file undated file photo.
Here’s why Alabama gambling bill may be doomed
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
A home in Damascus, Georgia is damaged by a tornado on February 15, 2020.
Report: Early County tornado injures several

Latest News

The manager said the cashier thought the name on the order was “Biggie,” but the veteran and...
Veteran says Chick-fil-A cashier typed '2Biggie' on receipt to mock his weight
Karen Johnson, 57, died Feb. 11 after a battle with COVID-19. She worked as a special education...
NY teacher dies from COVID-19 after ‘work from home’ request denied
The family can’t prove the teacher contracted COVID-19 during her work at the middle school,...
Family blames NY school district for special education teacher's death from COVID-19
- Leo Buscaglia
COMMENTARY: Be kind. It doesn’t cost a thing!
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 16, 2021