Azalea Dogwood Festival recruiting high school juniors to enter scholarship contest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crown and money for college are up for grabs for local high school girls who enjoy southern traditions.

The Azalea Dogwood Festival is recruiting high school juniors to compete in this year’s contest.

The competition will include an interview on March 6th followed by an on-stage performance on March 13th.

Both will take place at the Dothan Opera House.

Registration is $50 and includes a parasol for contestants to decorate, a photo session, and a day pass to Water World.

The 2021 Azalea Dogwood Queen will win a prize package including a crown, sash, and a $2,000 scholarship.

She will also be the hostess of the 2021 Trail Parade on March 21st and will have a float in the National Peanut Festival.

Judges will be looking for poise and natural beauty, but the highest weighted category is the interview.

“We want to honor a deserving girl in our area. I know a lot of things have had to shut down and that’s the way it should be but we have figured out ways to make this safe and the whole point of our festival is to celebrate spring and to honor our heritage of southern hospitality,” says Azalea Dogwood Festival president Beth Hemby.

The deadline to enter and confirm your participation is Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Those interested in entering the contest should send a message to azaleadogwoodfestival@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.