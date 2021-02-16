Advertisement

Another Cold Night

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Clear and cold weather continues overnight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s. Sun will give way to cloudiness throughout Wednesday, with a few showers Wednesday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday, some of which could be strong, with cooler air to return Friday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 29°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness with a shower possible. High near 56°. Winds E at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clouds, a few showers. Low near 50°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Showers and thunderstorms, *some could be severe*. Low: 50° High: 70° 100%

FRI: Morning cloudiness, then sunny. Low: 35° High: 52° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 63° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 47° High: 68° 30%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

