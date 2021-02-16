Advertisement

4-year-old dies after Tuskegee drive-by shooting

By Courtney Chandler, WSFA
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 4-year-old who was critically injured in a drive-by shooting has died, Tuskegee police confirmed.

Investigators said the shooting happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive.

According to the Tuskegee Police Department, Joshua Washington, 18, is now charged with murder. Wahington was initially charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building or dwelling.

Tuskegee Police Chief Lloyd Jenkins III said a stray bullet struck the child in the head.

The child was identified as 4-year-old Davion Tarver.

A candlelight vigil will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday in Tuskegee’s downtown square.

“First, I want to ask that you keep the 4-year-old victim and his family in your prayers,”

Jenkins said Monday morning.

Washington is now being held at the Macon County Jail.

Joshua Washington is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 4-year-old Davion Tarver on...
Joshua Washington is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 4-year-old Davion Tarver on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(Source: Tuskegee Police Department)

Working closely with the sheriff’s office on the investigation, Jenkins added, “we are going to continue to locate all the violent offenders involved and bring them to justice. "

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department, Investigation Division at 334-727-0200 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/15/arrested-after-child-critically-injured-tuskegee-drive-by-shooting/

