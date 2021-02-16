Advertisement

100 animals die in Indiana pet store fire

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A fire at an Indiana pet store resulted in approximately 100 animals dying from smoke inhalation.

Several fire departments responded to Uncle Bill’s Pet Center in Indianapolis after an alarm went off Monday night.

When crews arrived, they saw thick black smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

The Indianapolis Star reports approximately 40 dogs, 25 parakeets and other animals were among those that perished in the smoke.

The newspaper also said crews rescued animals from the burning building, and those that survived received a medical evaluation.

