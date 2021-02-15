Advertisement

Colder Air Is Moving In

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – Much colder air is moving into the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the 20s Tuesday morning as we get a taste of the Arctic air that’s been covering much of the country. Chilly weather continues through mid-week, with another warm-up Thursday as showers and thunderstorms return.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, much colder. Low near 26°. Winds W at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Turning sunny. High near 45°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 29°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 29° High: 56° 5%

THU: Showers and thunderstorms, *some could be severe*. Low: 46° High: 72° 80%

FRI: Early cloudiness, then sunny. Low: 33° High: 52° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 63° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 47° High: 68° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

