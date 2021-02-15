Cold night ahead for the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Much colder air is moving into the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the 20s Tuesday morning as we get a taste of the Arctic air that’s been covering much of the country.

Chilly weather continues through mid-week, with another warm-up Thursday as showers and thunderstorms return.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, much colder. Low near 26°. Winds W at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Turning sunny. High near 45°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 29°. Winds light NE.

Due to the rain earlier today, and the freeze expected overnight, many schools are delaying their start on Tuesday morning.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Alabama Aviation College - Delayed until 11:00AM Tuesday

Barbour County Schools - Closed Tuesday

Coffee County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Dale County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Daleville City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Elba City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Enterprise State Community College - Delayed until 11:00AM Tuesday

Geneva City Schools - Delayed until 10:00AM Tuesday

Geneva County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Henry County Schools - Delayed until 9:00AM Tuesday

Ozark City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Wallace College - Delayed until 11:00AM Tuesday

Eufaula City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.