Cold night ahead for the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Much colder air is moving into the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the 20s Tuesday morning as we get a taste of the Arctic air that’s been covering much of the country.
Chilly weather continues through mid-week, with another warm-up Thursday as showers and thunderstorms return.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, much colder. Low near 26°. Winds W at 10-20 mph.
TOMORROW – Turning sunny. High near 45°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 29°. Winds light NE.
Due to the rain earlier today, and the freeze expected overnight, many schools are delaying their start on Tuesday morning.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Alabama Aviation College - Delayed until 11:00AM Tuesday
Barbour County Schools - Closed Tuesday
Coffee County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
Dale County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
Daleville City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
Elba City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
Enterprise State Community College - Delayed until 11:00AM Tuesday
Geneva City Schools - Delayed until 10:00AM Tuesday
Geneva County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
Henry County Schools - Delayed until 9:00AM Tuesday
Ozark City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
Wallace College - Delayed until 11:00AM Tuesday
Eufaula City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
