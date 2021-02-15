Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority reveals crosswalk art project

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - For months, Ashford leaders have been working towards the completion of several downtown projects. Now they’re revealing one of the exciting things in the works to make the town more inviting.

“The project is moving forward, and what we’re going to do is not in the Wiregrass area, no one else has anything like this,” Kim Vann, Executive Director of the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said.

Under the guidance of a local artist, volunteers will be painting Ashford’s logo on a crosswalk. The project had been kept secret for months, until the plans were finalized.

“We’re actually going to paint our logo in the crosswalk of Church Street and Broadway. And that logo is going to be important because it’s a community effort, we’re going to have volunteers come in,” Vann said

Work is expected to begin around spring break in late March and could take one week to complete.

There are some other projects that are in their next stages of completion, including the final touches of the downtown alleyway.

“The alleyway is by far one of my favorite projects. It went from something that was drawn up on a piece of paper to something that actually happened,” Vann said.

In December, WTVY got our first glimpse of the work being done. Vann says she’s hoping to add some sitting benches to the area.

“This alleyway provides an entrance, it provides a gateway to downtown. The parking does fill up pretty quickly in the front, so people use the rear for parking and this kind of invites people in a safe, lighted area,” Vann said.

The city has been dealing a limited parking lot problem for years. To help alleviate the problem, the former IGA grocery store parking lot is waiting for a renovation.

“We are in the parking lot phase. Traffic and parking in this area is starting to increase, our stores are filling up, our store fronts are filling up, which results in more parking needed. So that parking area is very vital to the downtown area,” Vann said.

Vann says the Houston County Commission will begin work later this year.

All of these projects are expected to be complete by summer 2021. They’re being funded by grants from Wiregrass RC&D and PowerSouth.

