Here’s how to get a vaccine shot in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many of you have reached out to our newsroom wanting additional information on obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine. In our effort to better serve the community, we are compiling updated information on where you can reserve an appointment.

Those currently eligible for vaccine in Alabama are healthcare providers, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers, firefighters and persons age 75 and older.

Beginning February 8, people 65 or older and additional groups of critical workers will be eligible to get the vaccine.

While the current vaccine supply is limited, it is necessary to prioritize vaccinations for those who are at the highest risk of getting the virus or becoming seriously ill.

ADPH

https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov/

Make sure that you register in the county that you live in.

Southeast Health

https://hipaa.jotform.com/210306844588157

Currently compiling a wait list for the next round of vaccines they receive.

Dothan Pediatrics Vaccine Clinic

Only for persons age 75+, healthcare workers and first responders.

Located in Building 2 at the Houston County Farm Center.

Enter through the Cottonwood Road entrance.

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 5

No appointment necessary.

Dale Medical Center

CVS

CVS stores in Dothan and Ozark now have the J&J vaccine by appointment only. You can setup an appointment HERE.

Walmart & Sam’s Club

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are set to start giving the vaccines on Feb. 12. The mega retailers are taking part in the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program with more than 1,000 of their locations participating in 22 states.

Eligibility for the vaccine is based on each state’s health department’s current eligibility requirements.

To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and SamsClub.com/COVID.

Florida Residents

Florida’s new COVID-19 vaccine registration system states that currently eligible residents like health care workers, seniors and individuals deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 can pre-register for the shot.

The state is prioritizing persons 65 years of age and older and health care personnel with direct patient contact and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Please be aware that some locations are only serving very specific populations, such as frontline health care workers.

Get an appointment at a Florida county health department vaccine clinic - https://myvaccine.fl.gov/

Retail Pharmacies

Florida’s retail pharmacies are offering vaccines as they are made available fro the state or federal government.

Here is how you can book appointments at each of these locations:

No appointments can be made in person or at the store, just online.

Georgia Residents

The Georgia Department of Public Health is currently administering COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1a+ which includes:

Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Adults aged 65+ and their caregivers

Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

Vaccine supply is very limited. Public health departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment only, as are most other providers. Depending on vaccine supply allocations from the federal government, it may be weeks before additional providers will have vaccine available for quicker and more widespread distribution.

Find a Vaccination Site - https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site

STATEWIDE - (888) 357-0169

COVID Vaccine Line: (229) 352-6567

