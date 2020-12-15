Advertisement

Gray Television to use Google funding toward health coverage in Mississippi Delta, Appalachia

FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta...
FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta and Appalachia,” thanks in part to funding made available from the Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Google will help fund a new project Gray Television is undertaking to tackle pervasive health issues in two regions of the U.S., the two companies announced Tuesday.

Gray will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta and Appalachia,” thanks in part to funding made available from the Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge.

The Mississippi Delta and Appalachia both fare far worse than the national average in health indicators and outcomes. The project will explore why health disparities exist, with a focus on long term and sustainable solutions.

The project will involve journalists from more than 25 Gray Television stations, the DC Bureau and National Investigative Unit. Gray Television owns this station and website.

“We’re proud to launch this initiative and give a voice to these underrepresented populations that have long lagged in basic health care,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “We also aim to provide resources to help people make better informed decisions on health-related issues.”

The project, launching in 2021, is one of 30 Google announced it had selected for funding. Only two other local broadcast companies also received funding.

Google launched the Innovation Challenge in 2018 to help support quality local journalism in a digital age.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
Troy nurse battles coronavirus
Troy nurse battles coronavirus and pneumonia in the ICU
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Decatur Co. deputy dies following Saturday shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-02
Another Day Of Rain, Heavy At Times
Legal Talk Tuesday: How Trials Actually Are
Legal Talk Tuesday: Services for Alabama Veterans
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
LIVE: FBI director testifies to Senate on Capitol riot
Tuesday’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Coffee County canceled due to weather concerns