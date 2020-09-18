Advertisement

State launches Sally damage assessment survey for agriculture

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is gathering information from farmers who experienced agricultural damage from Hurricane Sally. This information can be helpful to federal and state leaders in the aftermath of the storm.

The department has established an online reporting survey to simplify the process for producers who have experienced agricultural damage.

Producers can complete the survey at this link.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who experienced significant damage during this powerful hurricane.” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate said, “Alabama farmers have already faced economic hardships this year due to market instability, trade concerns and the coronavirus pandemic.”

