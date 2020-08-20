WTVY News special “Facing the Fall” talks to local educators

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday WTVY News presented Facing the Fall.

This 30-minute news special looked at how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting local schools, sports and our community. Speaking with local educators, Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards, and Dothan Dr. Michael Ramsey to hear how our area is prepared to get students learning.

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Segment 4

Some of the topics on Thursday’s show:

A look at how we got here.

Traditional classes and virtual classes breakdown.

Dr. Fauci on Back to School.

A Dothan teacher reacts to the new school year.

What is Schoology – the program being used to teach virtually by many of our schools.

How Fall football will look at high schools across our area.

Facing the Fall will air on WTVY-TV, in place of Wheel of Fortune which will be broadcast at a later time.

Facing the Fall Interview with Dr. Justin Hovey

Facing the Fall Interview with Geneva City Schools Superintendent Ron Snell

For the next few months, Fridays during WTVY’s Live at Lunch programs will focus on these issues of schools, sports and community as we’re Facing the Fall.

