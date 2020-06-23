Ala. superintendent to announce ‘Roadmap to Reopening Schools’ plan Friday

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WSFA) -Alabama’s superintendent is currently on the Alabama Gulf Coast for the annual State Superintendent Association conference.

Among the things being discussed by Dr. Eric Mackey and other superintendents during the meetings is the plan to reopen Alabama schools. A spokesperson says Mackey will hold a press conference on Friday to alert the public to what he’s calling the “Roadmap to Reopening Schools.”

WSFA 12 News will have coverage of Friday’s announcement. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Gordon Persons building.

Copyright 2020 WSFA. All rights reserved.