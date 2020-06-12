Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

Here’s why gas prices are really going up according to AAA
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed for roundabout replacement
The National Peanut Festival will have new safety measures this fall.
Spring Fling headed to NPF fairgrounds in April
Alabama State Legislature
Alabama Senate votes down gambling, lottery bill
Gambling bill dies in Alabama Senate

Latest News

Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight...
Space station launch honors Katherine Johnson, ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician
Bad weather has wreaked havoc on Texas. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Texas continues to hit by food, water shortages
Ann Varnum (Source: WTVY)
WTVY Legend Ann Varnum passes away
WTVY Chief Meteorologist David Paul (Source: WTVY)
WTVY's David Paul says he's committed to the Wiregrass
A special event featuring performances and special appearances by some of the biggest names...
Don’t miss Saturday night’s ‘Alabama Strong’ special event benefiting the Wiregrass United Way