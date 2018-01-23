Fire in Daleville kills one woman, over 20 dogs

A tragic fire in Daleville has killed an animal lover and many of her rescues.

Jane Clancy ran All Breeds Animal Rescue and her friends and family are remembering a woman who was passionate about her calling.

Kind, funny, and giving, that's how they describe her.

"She would feed the animals before she fed herself."

Her home, also a shelter went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

She didn't make it out and only 48 of the nearly 100 animals inside survived.

Stefanie Berry volunteered with Jane for years.

She says, "I don't know if you want to know what is going through my mind because it's a lot of horrible pictures, just thinking about the animals not making it and Ms. Jane not making it."

Daleville Police chief Willy Powell believes this was an accident, no foul play involved.

But Berry says she'd give anything to see Ms. Jane, one more time.

"I would tell her the animals are safe, but I know she knows that, and not to worry."

The surviving animals are at different shelters around the area, and they all need homes.

The animals are all at SOS Animal Rescue in Enterprise, Save A Pet, Wiregrass Humane Society, and The Animal Shelter all in Dothan, and the Ozark-Dale County Animal Shelter.